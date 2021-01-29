To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 29: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,877 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,179 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 323 doses of the Covid vaccine on Jan. 28, for a total of 4,821 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 10,507 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Vaccine administration by the Cape May County Department of Health and other health care providers in Cape May County officially passed 10,000 vaccination doses today, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. This marks another major milestone in the county.
Cape May County has been rated as doing the best job of vaccinating its residents per capita, according to a data analysis from NJ Advanced Media. County officials are doing all of the necessary prep work to stand up a second vaccination site, once more doses become available.
More information on vaccinations and how to sign up is available at https://www.capemaycountynj.gov/.
Good news on hospitalizations related to Covid continues, both locally and statewide.
Cape Regional Medical Center has not had any Covid-positive patients on a ventilator over the past five days. Meanwhile, statewide hospitalization numbers are at levels that have not been seen since November.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.