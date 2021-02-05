WILDWOOD CREST - A new ordinance, approved on first reading by Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners Jan. 27, would ban new plantings of running bamboo and mandate those with the invasive plant on their property to maintain it, or face a $100-a-day fine, or up to 90 days in jail.
Mayor Don Cabrera said he was not aware of the problems the plant can cause property owners until recently. The plant, which spreads wildly and grows to great heights, can be a nuisance to those who unwittingly have it on their properties because it was planted by neighbors and spread.
Commissioner David Thompson said that clumping bamboo would be permitted, so those who have it or want to add it to their properties for decoration may do so.
A second reading and public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled in February.