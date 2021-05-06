To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 6: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 20 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,645 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,268 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 183 doses of the Covid vaccine May 5, for a total of 19,602 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 49,481 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 41,428 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Covid cases continue to drop in Cape May County.
When reviewing data from April 29 to May 5, versus the seven days prior, cases were down 11%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average for percent positivity of coronavirus tests is 4%.
The county’s rate of transmission (RT) is .79, according to Covidactnow.com. Any number below 1.0 shows the spread of Covid is decreasing currently.
County officials continue to encourage people to get the vaccine to keep the progress of decreasing Covid cases going.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 10 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center May 10 will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up.
Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can also be made through New Jersey’s vaccination website.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.