TRENTON - Sens. Michael Testa and Vin Gopal have introduced a concurrent resolution commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S. (JWV).
“Since its inception, the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S. has been fighting anti-Semitism, supporting our country during wartime, and taking care of our servicemen and women during their time of need,” stated Testa (R-1st). “I am proud to introduce this resolution recognizing the JWV for their incredible work over the last 125 years. The critical programs and support they provide for our veterans and service members is immeasurable.”
According to a release, originally founded as the Hebrew Union Veterans Association March 15, 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S. is the oldest continually active veterans organization in the country. The JWV has spent the last 125 years advocating for Jewish soldiers, supporting the U.S. in its wartime efforts, fighting for racial and religious protections, and providing critical services to veterans.
“I am honored to take part in commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America,” stated Gopal (D-11th). “This organization has done incredible work advocating for our nation’s Jewish soldiers. JWV has a long-standing reputation of fighting for racial, religious, and gender protections, providing veterans services, and attaining numerous other notable achievements throughout their history. This resolution is very fitting to honor all of the work they have achieved as an organization, and congratulations to 125 years.”
The early efforts of the JWV included advocating for the rights of Jewish military members, lobbying successfully, in 1913, for service leave for Yom Kippur, and supporting legislation to ensure that the graves of service members who died in World War I, in France, were marked with a Star of David.