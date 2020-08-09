COURT HOUSE - Aug. 9: Cape May County reported six new COVID-19 cases today, two community based and four non-residents.
According to a release, New Jersey has 184,773 total COVID-19 positive cases and 14,021 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1010, including 82 deaths.
Cape May County Announces Opening of Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing by Appointment Only
COURT HOUSE - Freeholder Jeff Pierson announces that the Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network (CCHN) are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. The drive-throughs will be held on August 13th and 20th by appointment only at the Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 starting at 8am.
Persons requesting COVID-19 testing will need an appointment with a CCHN provider
• Persons requesting a COVID-19 test will be screened by the CCHN provider
• Persons requesting COVID-19 tests can be tested whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or COVID-19 exposure and No-symptoms. Many people have had some type of exposure and although they have no symptoms, wish to be tested and that is acceptable.
Appointments for screenings can be requested by visiting CompleteCareNJ.org and clicking the Request an Appointment tab or calling 609-465-0258. To help save time, using the website is recommended.
Once your appointment request is received, you will receive a call back from a CompleteCare representative to help you schedule your visit. If testing is required, your prescription will be sent to the Health Department who will then call you to schedule your drive-thru testing time.
The full process for scheduling an appointment for COVID-19 drive-thru testing and more information about the virus can be found at CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19.
CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening. Your insurance company will be billed for the test and screening. For those who do not have insurance, the cost will be covered by the federal government. Translation services are available for those in need.
Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network will work to ensure people are informed of their results in a timely manner. This is a nasal saline test and results are usually available within 3-4 days, however recently some delays have been experienced due to a surge in testing.
There is currently no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. The best thing to do is protect yourself by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often. If you are sick, please help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to friends and family by doing the following:
• Stay home except to get medical care. Most individuals with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. It is important that you do not leave your home, except to get medical care.
• Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department if you are having trouble breathing or other serious symptoms.
• Monitor your symptoms. Common symptoms include fever and cough. Trouble breathing is a more serious symptom that means you should get medical attention but call first.
• Do not visit public places and avoid public transportation.
• Separate yourself from other people in your home, this is known as “home isolation”. You want to stay away from others as much as possible. Create a “sick room” if possible.
• Call your doctor ahead before visiting. Many medical visits for routine care are being postponed or done by phone or telemedicine.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Clean your hands often. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid sharing personal household items.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day.