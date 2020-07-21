PETERSBURG - At the Upper Township Committee meeting July 13, Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich announced the municipality will begin the use of a software programming analysis, termed "repetitive location tool," to help those whose properties lie in flood-prone areas.
"This tool is for those owners whose locations have experienced more than occasional flooding on one big claim for severe flooding or several smaller claims. The properties in question are throughout the entire township, not just the beach areas in Strathmere, but also areas along the Tuckahoe River and Cedar Creek.
"We want to raise awareness among affected property owners numbering about 33 total properties in the municipality how to correct and ameliorate the flooding issue. As part of a $25,000 Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) grant to manage our watershed, we’ve been able to fund this outreach initiative to work more directly with the owners and build on work we have been doing throughout the years.
"This is a win-win for everyone, including all of the township, since we get additional 'points' under FEMA's 'Community Rating System,' which lowers insurance for all property owners in Upper," explained Dietrich after the meeting.