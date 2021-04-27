WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department's Uniformed Patrol Division April 26, at around 2:30 p.m., was dispatched to a hotel, on the 100 block of East Schellenger Avenue, in Wildwood, for the report of a subject with a handgun at that location.
According to a release, officers were advised that during the course of a verbal dispute, Christopher Vesper, 29, of Wildwood, brandished a handgun before retreating into his residence at the motel. Vesper was ultimately located and detained by patrol officers.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, a court-authorized search warrant was executed on Vesper’s residence. As a result, a firearm-type weapon, found to be a pellet-type handgun, was located and matched the one described by the witness.
Additionally, several bags of suspected CDS (heroin) were found, along with drug paraphernalia.
Vesper was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (third degree), certain person not to possess a weapon (third degree), possession of CDS/heroin (third degree), and possession of CDS paraphernalia (disorderly persons offense). These charges were placed on a warrant complaint, and Vesper was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.