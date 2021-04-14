To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 14: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 25 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,197 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,748 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 278 doses of the Covid vaccine April 13, for a total of 16,956 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 43,704 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 33,046 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The Atlantic County Covid Megasite has appointment openings through the end of the month. Per the state’s guidance, effective April 19, anyone over 16 years old may now schedule their appointment. Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old and wants the COVID vaccine must schedule with a site that has the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine currently is only eligible to those 18 years old and up.
The Atlantic City site has free parking and help for people who need assistance. To book an appointment, visit https://vaccination.atlanticare.org. The Atlantic City registration system is separate from the State’s Covid website and requires an individual to sign up with AtlantiCare to schedule a shot at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.