COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health Feb. 23 announced 40 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 6,730 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,225 of those are off quarantine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit https://capemaycountynj.gov/.
The county Health Department administered 184 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 22 for a total of 9,284 doses, so far.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 25,090 doses of the vaccine were administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities. The total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cases are decreasing again in Cape May County. There was a 7% decline when comparing data from Feb. 16-22 compared to the seven days prior.
The website covidactnow.org reports the current rate of transmission (RT) in Cape May County is .92. Anytime the RT is below 1.0, it means the spread of the virus is decreasing at that time.
Cape May County also just crossed the 25,000 vaccine doses administered threshold, as the county remains the best performing county per capita in the state.