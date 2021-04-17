Untitled design.jpg

PETERSBURG - Mayor Richard Palombo affirmed his and Upper Township Committee's support of Orsted's stated direction, as reported in the media, that it intends to connect its offshore wind farm to the decommissioned B.L. England generating station, in Beesley's Point.  

"We've always wanted to be involved and keep the (B.L.) England grid, which is already in place, functional for energy reliability for Cape May County and regionally," said Palombo. 

