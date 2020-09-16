TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Sept. 15 announced that the grant solicitation period for FY21 Local Bridges Fund program is open, with applications being accepted through Nov. 6.
“The Local Bridges Fund is a New Jersey Department of Transportation program that provides grants to counties to make critical improvements to local bridges,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti stated. “NJDOT is committed to supporting our communities to ensure all roads and bridges in the State are safe and reliable.”
According to a release, the Local Bridges Fund is a $47.3 million program funded through the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), which provides funding for each of New Jersey’s 21 counties for the improvement of county bridges. Every county receives $1 million and the additional funding is allotted based on a formula taking into account the total bridge deck area in the county, and the amount of deck area in poor condition in the county.
As part of the Department’s Statewide Capital Investment Strategy, the grants are intended to help counties focus on the bridges under their jurisdiction with the greatest structural deficiencies. The grants are administered by the NJDOT Divisions of Local Aid and Economic Development. They are evaluated by the Division of Bridge Engineering and Infrastructure Management and funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.
Each year, local aid grants represent a significant portion of Local System Support, which also includes local lead projects, regional planning and project development, and transportation alternative projects, such as safe routes to school. For more information about the Local Bridges Fund program or other local aid programs, www.njdotlocalaidrc.com; email DOT-LocalAID.ResourceCenter@dot.nj.gov or call (609) 649-9395.
