COURT HOUSE - Feb. 12: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,397 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,810 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 247 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 11, for a total of 7,344 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 18,246 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A limited number of parents or guardians will be allowed in the stands to watch their children play under a change to the current Covid restrictions set out by Gov. Phil Murphy. Today, he announced that up to two parents or guardians will be allowed per athlete for practices or competitions under the age 21, but attendance must remain below 35% of the room capacity or 150 people total. School districts or other operators will be the responsible party to make the final decision on when this change will go into effect locally or if it will at this time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.