12 County COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Announced July 7

COURT HOUSE - July 7: Cape May County reports 12 community-based cases were discovered today, the most being in North Wildwood and Lower Township, with three cases each.
According to a release, New Jersey has 173,878 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,425 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 800, including 71 deaths. Additionally, there are eight out-of-county positive cases not reflected in the spreadsheet below.
Sadly, today, the county announced the death of two women from the coronavirus, one 79 years old, from Ocean City, and another 89 years old, from Dennis Township.
“My deepest sympathies go out to the families of the ones who passed,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “My thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Disability alone may not be related to a higher risk of getting COVID-19 or having a severe illness. Most people with disabilities are not inherently at higher risk of becoming infected with or having severe illness from COVID-19.
However, some people with disabilities might be at a higher risk of infection or severe illness because of their underlying medical conditions. All people seem to be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 if they have serious underlying chronic medical conditions like chronic lung disease, a serious heart condition, or a weakened immune system. Adults with disabilities are three times more likely than adults without disabilities to have heart disease, stroke, diabetes or cancer than adults without disabilities.