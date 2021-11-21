AVALON - Avalon Borough Council Nov. 15 adopted an ordinance amending parts of its code pertaining to floor area ratio (FAR).
The ordinance deals specifically with the relationship of enclosed garages to the FAR calculation. It is intended to give residents greater use from a secure enclosed garage without jeopardizing the borough’s adherence to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations that impact the Community Rating System (CRS).
The ordinance will allow property owners to have enclosed garage space that is still excluded from the FAR calculation, as long as they adhere to conditions concerning the appropriate use of that space. The main thrust of those new conditions is to ensure that the enclosed space is not used for “habitation.” The space is to be available only for parking vehicles or storage.
Properties with existing garages would be allowed to enclose the space upon signing a non-conversion agreement and subjecting the space to a deed restriction. The ordinance contains significant penalties for failure to adhere to the new conditions.
No member of the public spoke for or against the ordinance during the required public hearing.