AVALON - Avalon Borough Council July 14 introduced two bond ordinances totaling just under $19 million. 

The first ordinance, for $12.6 million, supports 2021 capital improvements across the borough. Among the many listed uses for the funds are the firehouse expansion, improvements to Bay Park Marina and boat ramp, roadway improvements, various bulkhead and flood mitigation projects, and the 54th Street Park kayak access. 

The second ordinance, for $6.1 million, is the responsibility of the water and sewer utility. It includes improvements to sewer mains, stormwater pump stations, water tanks, and wells. 

In each case, nearly 20% of the total appropriation is covered by the borough. It has long been Avalon's policy to include a larger down payment than the 5% required by state regulations.

