CAPE MAY - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced July 23 that Cape May County Airport will be receiving an Air Improvement Program grant (AIP), totaling more than $2.7 million (more than $2.3 million previously unannounced).
According to a release, the AIP will be used for improvements to the runway and runway lighting at the airport.
"This is a huge win for our area,” stated Van Drew. “This grant will allow for much-needed improvements to the Cape May County airport, and I am ecstatic for the positive impact this will have."