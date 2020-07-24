Jeff Van Drew - USE THIS ONE

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 Joseph Gidjunis

CAPE MAY - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced July 23 that Cape May County Airport will be receiving an Air Improvement Program grant (AIP), totaling more than $2.7 million (more than $2.3 million previously unannounced).

According to a release, the AIP will be used for improvements to the runway and runway lighting at the airport.

"This is a huge win for our area,” stated Van Drew. “This grant will allow for much-needed improvements to the Cape May County airport, and I am ecstatic for the positive impact this will have."

