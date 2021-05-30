DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – At its May 25 meeting, Dennis Township Committee approved a resolution, urging the county to dedicate more efforts and resources to maintain, restore and repair various roads. 

During public comment at previous committee meetings spanning months, residents indicated their concerns for safety while driving due to the deplorable condition of multiple roads in the municipality for which the county is responsible. 

