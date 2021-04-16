Avalon Logo

AVALON – In February, an Avalon Public Works employee filed a complaint, alerting the borough to silicon dust contamination in the Public Works Building. An investigation followed, and the borough awarded an emergency contract for the remediation and cleaning of the building. 

At its April 14 meeting, Avalon Borough Council approved the emergency actions already taken and awarded a contract for the remediation.  

The award resolution states the previous director of Public Works “exceeded his authority” in authorizing a project that involved grinding the cement floor in the building’s mechanical bays, which resulted in the dispersal of the dust.  

The resolution further states the employees charged with the grinding project “lacked the training and expertise” in the safeguards that should've been used. 

The council approved $51,000 for the emergency clean-up of the building. 

