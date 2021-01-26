To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 26: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 60 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with long-term care in Ocean City and Dennis and Middle townships.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,733 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,020 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 155 doses of the Covid vaccine on Jan. 25, for a total of 3,851 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 8,637 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A key statewide metric that interprets whether the Covid virus is expanding or contracting has improved over the last week, which also matches up with a drop in cases in Cape May County.
The rate of transmission (RT) dropped below 1 this week, which means that less than one new person is getting infected for every individual who catches coronavirus. Last week, the statewide RT hit 1.12, which was the highest in the last post-holiday bump and has since dropped to .92, as of today.
Locally, cases, in Cape May County, dropped 18% from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 versus the seven days prior, according to data from the Cape May County Department of Health.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.