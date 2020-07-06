Out-of-County Young Adults Yield Half of Reported Cases July 6

COURT HOUSE - July 6: Cape May County reports nine new COVID-19 cases were found today within the county, three in Middle Township, two each in Lower Township and Avalon, and one each in Dennis Township and North Wildwood.
According to a release, New Jersey has 173,611 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,373 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 788, including 69 deaths. Additionally, nine out-of-county positive cases are not reflected in the spreadsheet below.
Visitors and residents in the areas of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon and Wildwood should be aware that an increase in numbers of mostly out-of-state positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected over the past week. The age group is mainly between 15 and 25. Therefore, safety measures should be taken including adherence to social distancing and wearing a mask.
“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is by avoiding being exposed, which is why we are urging everyone to practice social distancing. We are doing our part in trying to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 cases, but we need our residents and visitors to take action and do their part, as well. This is a team effort,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
The virus is mainly spread between people. COVID-19 can spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. It can spread between people who are in close contact with one another, within about 6 feet. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus and wear a mask. Since COVID-19 spreads easily from person-to-person it is important to do the following:
· Wear a mask
· Avoid close contact with large crowds and people who are sick.
· Put distance between yourself and other people, at least 6 feet.
· Stay Home if you have underlying health conditions.
· Refrain from all indoor celebrations and parties.