WILDWOOD - A section of Wildwoods Boardwalk, at Leaming Avenue, was removedclosing that section while work to complete a pump station and it’s connected outfall pipe continues.  

The section of boardwalk should be reopened no later than April 26, said Jim Oris, the city engineer in charge of the project 

The project will eliminate eight gravity outfall lines from the Wildwood beaches, in favor of one outfall hooked up to a pump station, part of a project aimed to alleviate flooding along Pacific Avenue. That new outfall should be completed June 1, Oris said.  

Construction will continue beyond Memorial Day weekend.  

On Ocean Avenue, where the contractor is working on underground pipes, work should be completed by June 9, Oris added 

Paving is scheduled to be completed June 16, and the pump station should be operational June 17, according to the engineer. 

