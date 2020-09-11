TRENTON - The Supreme Court has adopted amendments to the Rules of Professional Conduct, removing the requirement that law firm names include the name of a lawyer and describe the nature of the firm’s legal practice.
According to a release, the court, however, retained the requirement that a law firm trade name must not be “misleading, comparative, or suggestive of the ability to retain results.”
The court took its action based on a review of the Rules of Professional Conduct and Court Rules in order to ensure compliance with constitutional principles. The amendments were adopted Sept. 9.