TRENTON - The Supreme Court has adopted amendments to the Rules of Professional Conduct, removing the requirement that law firm names include the name of a lawyer and describe the nature of the firm’s legal practice.  

According to a release, the court, however, retained the requirement that a law firm trade name must not be “misleading, comparative, or suggestive of the ability to retain results.”  

The court took its action based on a review of the Rules of Professional Conduct and Court Rules in order to ensure compliance with constitutional principles. The amendments were adopted Sept. 9. 

