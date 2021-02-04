COURT HOUSE - At the Feb. 1 Middle Township Committee meeting, Mayor Timothy Donohue said the governing body’s work session, scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 17, would be devoted to discussing the Planning Board’s master plan reexamination report, including its recommendations for zoning changes. The master plan reexamination occurs once every 10 years.
While many of the recommendations in the report are of significance for the municipality’s future, one, in particular, generated considerable attention from a residential community that sits behind a grove of mature trees off the end of the Exit 10 access road to the Garden State Parkway.
That recommendation involves a zoning change that would support the development of a Hilton Hampton Inn on the site that previously hosted Design Collaborative, along the same access ramp.
The 26-page reexamination report recommends nine zoning changes, of which the proposed site for the hotel is one.