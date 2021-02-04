MT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - At the Feb. 1 Middle Township Committee meeting, Mayor Timothy Donohue said the governing body’s work session, scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 17, would be devoted to discussing the Planning Board’s master plan reexamination report, including its recommendations for zoning changes. The master plan reexamination occurs once every 10 years. 

While many of the recommendations in the report are of significance for the municipality’s future, one, in particular, generated considerable attention from a residential community that sits behind a grove of mature trees off the end of the Exit 10 access road to the Garden State Parkway.  

That recommendation involves a zoning change that would support the development of a Hilton Hampton Inn on the site that previously hosted Design Collaborative, along the same access ramp. 

The 26-page reexamination report recommends nine zoning changes, of which the proposed site for the hotel is one.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments