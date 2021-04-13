To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 13: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 32 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,172 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,694 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 269 doses of the Covid vaccine April 12, for a total of 16,678 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 43,287 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 32,318 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
New Covid cases are down in Cape May County. The county is down 25% in new cases, when comparing April 6-12 versus the seven days prior. As a result, the county's rate of transmission (RT) is estimated at .83 by the website covidactnow.com. The lower that RT is below 1.0, the more significantly the virus spread is decreasing at that time. The last time the RT was .83, in Cape May County, was Oct. 14.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.