COURT HOUSE - Middle Township’s master plan review process was interrupted by the pandemic. The review was expected to be approved by the Planning Board in March or April.
Part of the approval process includes a public hearing, which was difficult to structure in an environment of changing regulations regarding public gatherings.
Municipal Engineer Vincent Orlando said that the plan is to hold the hearing, in November. The hope is that restrictions on gatherings will ease by then. If not, some alternative mechanisms will have to be used so the hearing can be held.
One issue bound to arise during the hearing is the zoning change for the site of a proposed hotel off the entrance ramp to the Garden State Parkway, from Stone Harbor Boulevard. The plans for a Hilton brand hotel can only proceed if municipal water and sewer infrastructure are extended to the area. That would happen if the area were rezoned to be part of the city center.
There is a scheduled Planning Board meeting Nov. 10.