Petition: OK Public Safety Building Funds or Let Voters Decide

CAPE MAY - Resolution of a debate, in Cape May, over a new public safety building, slated for municipal land, on Franklin Street, may be placed in voters’ hands, in November.
At the July 8 Cape May City Council meeting, City Clerk Erin Burke certified a petition calling for approval of a $15 million bond ordinance in 20 days, or, if the council fails to approve it, placement of the question before the voters.
The controversy has gone on for months, with two members of the five-person council opposed to the location and projected cost of the building. A bond ordinance can't be adopted without four votes.
Burke said the petition had more than the required number of lawful signatures. The clerk would ensure that the ordinance is put before the council at its July 21 meeting.
A public hearing will be required before the vote. If the two no votes do not change, an up or down vote on the ordinance will go on the ballot.