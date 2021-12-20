COURT HOUSE - New Jersey has an affordable housing problem, and Cape May County shares that problem.
Numerous studies show that market-rate rental housing is out of reach for many low and moderate-income families, forcing many of those who rent to be housing burdened, meaning they must use a high percentage of gross household income to keep a roof over their heads with less left over for decent food, health care, and other necessities.
That is the argument of many advocates pushing for greater investment in the creation, preservation, and rehabilitation of affordable housing opportunities.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2021 Out of Reach Report, New Jersey has the fifth-highest housing wage among the 50 states, which is a calculation of what a full-time worker must earn as an hourly wage to afford a modest two-bedroom residence without spending more than 30% of gross income on rent.
Renting in Cape May County
Statistics on Cape May County show the county to be more affordable than many other areas of the state. Yet, those same county statistics are significantly higher than national averages.
Census data say that about one in three Cape May County residents are renters, 33% of total households. Renter households in the county have a median household income of $34,435. The annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom housing unit at fair market rents is $44,000 or $56,000, respectively.
The problem gets worse as housing value grows faster than wages. With an economy heavily weighted toward tourism and hospitality, federal data shows the median wage for all county occupations starts below the housing wage needed to rent accommodations at fair market prices.
Studies argue that the affordable housing shortfall is getting worse with the aftershocks of the pandemic.
Mount Laurel Doctrine
In 1975, the state Supreme Court declared Mount Laurel’s zoning practices unconstitutional. That decision, and a series of court decisions that followed, established a constitutional obligation for municipalities to level the playing field for the creation of affordable housing.
In 2015, the courts removed the responsibility for oversight of the affordable housing process from the Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) and placed it with the judiciary.
The obligations of each municipality were quantified, and New Jersey’s 565 municipalities were charged with developing a plan to meet their obligations.
A Cherry Hill-based advocacy group, Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC), became the stand-in for low and moderate-income families as towns submitted their plans to the courts.
Lack of a court-approved plan can open a municipality to suits by affordable housing developers with the prize being what is known as a builder’s remedy, an ability of the developer who prevails in the litigation to create housing at levels of density not normally allowed by the town’s zoning rules.
Many municipalities across the state reached settlements with the FSHC. Other municipalities have not done so.
Cape May County
Eleven of Cape May County’s 16 municipalities have approved settlements. According to the FSHC, the five-county municipalities that have not settled are Middle, Lower, and Dennis townships, North Wildwood, and Wildwood.
The experience in Wildwood Crest shows how that process works. In 2015, Wildwood Crest filed a declaratory judgment action in Superior Court. The borough and the FSHC entered into a settlement agreement in 2017, which was approved by the court at a fairness hearing about one month later. The court entered a judgment of compliance in 2018.
Currently, Middle Township is in litigation with the FSHC. The municipality sought a declaratory judgment in 2019. The temporary judgment and protection granted by that action were to be followed by negotiations and settlement with the FSHC.
In June 2021, FSHC filed litigation against the municipality saying that the municipality has failed to develop the housing plan promised in 2019. That litigation is currently in court-mandated mediation.
Although almost 70% of the county’s municipalities have approved housing plans, affordable housing remains in short supply. The towns with approved plans have established the required inclusionary zoning ordinances, but the economics of affordable housing opportunities in the island communities is such that little actual affordable housing has been developed.
The mainland communities, three of the largest of which are without settlements, are the probable best locations for actual affordable housing development, making those settlements harder to reach.
Continuing Problem
In New Jersey and Cape May County, market-rate rental units are often “out of reach” for low-income earners, forcing individuals and families to spend an increasingly high proportion of their income on housing.
What are the specific numbers for Cape May County? The two-person household area median income for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) region six – Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties – as of April 2021, was $65,666. Household incomes at $52,533 are considered moderate-income; $30,781 low income; and $18,469 very low income.
The fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit in the county in 2021 is $1,361. This makes the units out of reach for those households with less than $65,000 per year, meaning the household would have to devote more of its income to housing.
In short, it is expensive to rent in Cape May County, putting a large number of households in the situation of paying a higher percentage of area median income for housing, moving to less expensive locations, or living in sub-par housing.
To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com.