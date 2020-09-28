TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Sept. 25 signed Executive Order No. 186.
According to a release, the order extends the public health emergency that was declared March 9 through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, and Aug. 27. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“As we enter the fall season, it is important to continue to take all steps necessary to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” stated Murphy. “Maintaining our access to all resources available is critical, and an extension of the public health emergency will allow us to continue making progress against this virus.”
Executive Order No. 186 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For the full text of Executive Order No. 186, click here.