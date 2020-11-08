PETERSBURG – The virtual Nov. 5 Upper Township Zoning Board meeting, although lasting nearly three and a half hours with over 100 people on the call, did not bring closure to Stephen Maloney’s petition to raze the Strathmere hotel he owns and build a “boutique” property.
Expert technical testimony supported the position to proceed with the project, referencing better use of the site, benefits to the community through improved sewage and drainage, and revenues.
A lawyer for neighbors of the site, who oppose the project, as well as their experts, noted the blocked ocean views, the potential that Strathmere would change as a residential shore town, and parking problems if the proposal was approved.
Given the late hour, the dozens of residents hoping to share their input will be given an opportunity to do so at the next meeting, Dec 10.