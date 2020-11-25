WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky, of Woodbine, is the new third vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. He was elected at the League of Municipalities’ annual business meeting during the virtual conference.
According to a release, as the third vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, Pikolycky will help lead the Association of New Jersey’s 565 municipal governments. He will represent the interests and needs of New Jersey’s local elected officials to county, state, and federal governments.
Pikolycky was first elected mayor of Woodbine, in 1990. He began his public service, in 1979, when he was elected to the Woodbine Borough Council.
He is chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and a member of the Pinelands Commission. He is also on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey and is an executive board member of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.
Pikolycky has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991. He has also been involved with the Mid-Atlantic Pilots Association, the AOPA, and is a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau. He also served as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, in 2005, and now serves as a director.
He was also past president of the Cape May County League of Municipalities. He served on the board of directors for the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and is now on the advisory board of the Anne Azeez Instructional Site of Stockton University, which is also located in Woodbine.
He is also on the board of trustees of the Woodbine Developmental Center.
Pikolycky has been inducted by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities into the Elected Officials Hall of Fame and the Mayors Hall of Fame for his 30-plus years in elected office. The honor is reserved for local municipal governing body members and mayors who have served for a minimum of 30 years in an elected municipal office.