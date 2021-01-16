UT Logo

PETERSBURG – At Upper Township Committee's Jan. 11 meeting, committee members answered questions with opinions about the Jan. 6 mob insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.  

“In light of several committee members’ participation in a recent parade for Trump in the township, I would be interested in hearing your reactions as to what transpired," a resident said. 

Mayor Richard Palombo and committee members each condemned the violence.  

Another resident asked if the Committee would recommend that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) resign, being the state's only congressional representative continuing to contest the 2020 Election results.  

Deputy Mayor Ed Barr responded, saying Van Drew represents many voters, and that there is a recall process in place if voters are dissatisfied with his representation. 

