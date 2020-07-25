AVALON – The Avalon Borough Council meeting July 22 began with a presentation by Scott Taylor, of Taylor Design Group, concerning a potential major makeover for Bay Park Marina.
The proposed project would include a new bulkhead and boat launch ramp, an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant kayak launch and storage racks, additional boat slips, and the relocation of an updated marina building. The project also addresses enhanced protection for nesting terrapins.
The presentation was made to gain council support for the submission of a county Open Space grant to defray some of the projected $4.5 to $6 million cost. Even if the borough is successful in the grant competition, Open Space grants are capped at $2 million.
The borough hopes to have the grant proposal ready for the county’s August submission schedule.