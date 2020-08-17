COURT HOUSE - Aug. 17: The County of Cape May Department of Health is reporting three new positive cases, including one long-term case, among county residents and two new out-of-county positive cases that is included in the non-resident Active Cases listed below. The county is thankful to have zero new deaths to report today.
According to a release, New Jersey has 187,767 total COVID-19 positive cases and 14,077 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,041, including 83 deaths.
The state Department of Health released new guidelines for schools. The new guidelines include more specific rules on how schools should handle positive COVID-19 cases when they should ask students in individual classrooms to quarantine and when entire schools should close. The rules are general guidelines and districts can opt to develop more stringent rules.
The new guidelines include a prevalence tracking system for six state regions. Cape May County is grouped with Cumberland and Atlantic. Should the prevalence of Covid-19 become too high in a region then that could trigger a closing and school may be required to go all remote learning.
Under the new guidelines:
Should only one positive COVID be detected in a school, then the school can remain open. Should anyone be in close contact with a positive case, they are required to be excluded from school for 14 days. Should two people in the same classroom get sick, then the school can remain open.
However, everyone in the cohort classroom could be asked to quarantine. If two or more people in different classrooms have confirmed COVID-19 cases within 14 days at the same school, then the entire school could be shut down.