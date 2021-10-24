STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Oct. 19 voted to introduce an ordinance that would set new rates for households that use more than the basic allotment for water and sewer use.
Councilman Reese Moore said the minimum rates for water and sewer usage would not change. There would also be no change to irrigation rates. The only change in the ordinance would be for those exceeding the basic “quarterly gallonage allowance.”
The ordinance sets a new charge per thousand gallons of water use over the allowance. The rate moves from $3.25 to $4.50. Excess sewer usage will also result in a new charge of $2.25 per thousand gallons.
Herald Spout Offs have shown some dissatisfaction from residents who argue that they are already charged for the full allowance, even for quarters when they are not in residence.
At the council meeting, Charles Krafczek proposed that the council consider moving to a metered water rate system, where households pay for what they use with no minimum allowance fee. His suggestion did not generate much discussion among council members.
A public hearing on the rate increases will be held at the Nov. 16 council meeting.