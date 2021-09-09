WILDWOOD - Wildwood Fire Department was notified Sept. 3 that they were awarded a grant under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.
According to a Wildwood Fire Department release, the grant awarded is in the amount of $230,000 and will be used to purchase new radios for city firefighters. The new radios will meet the latest industry standards and are specifically designed for use by firefighters in hazardous environments.
Wildwood Fire Department was fortunate to be awarded two AFGs last year, as well. The first AFG was for the purchase of powered stretchers for the department’s ambulances in the amount of $102,436.19.
The second AFG was part of the supplemental Covid grant program for the purchase of Covid-related personal protective equipment in the amount of $16,460.86.
The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III stated, “Without the grants we’ve been awarded through FEMA, the possibility of us being able to make these purchases to protect our firefighters and the citizens we serve would be nearly impossible."
“This grant is great news for the City of Wildwood and our firefighters. This grant funding not only increases the safety of our firefighters who are on the frontlines every day, but also the safety of the general public, as well,” stated Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski. “I couldn’t be more proud of this department and their tenacity to pursue grants that keep the department running without increasing taxpayer contributions.”
Wildwood Fire Department thanked local U.S. congressional representatives, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) and U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez (both D-NJ) who continue to support the department’s efforts in obtaining necessary grant funding, so they may successfully carry out their mission.