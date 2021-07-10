WEST WILDWOOD - Commissioners July 2 passed a resolution for the borough to participate in the Sustainable Jersey Municipal Certification Program.
The borough is one of only five county municipalities that have not gained certification in the program.
Sustainable Jersey certification is a voluntary process. Certification as a sustainable community has been achieved by 219 of the state’s municipalities. The 219 are part of 458 municipalities that participate in the process. Designation as a certified municipality means a town has succeeded in implementing significant steps in an ongoing commitment to sustainability.
Actions by the municipality earn points toward certification at the bronze level or the higher silver level. Of the municipalities in the county, three have achieved silver status – Cape May, Stone Harbor and Ocean City.
Those with bronze status include Woodbine, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Middle Township, North Wildwood, West Cape May, Cape May Point and Avalon.
Three municipalities have registered with the program, but have not yet achieved certification. They are Dennis Township, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township.
Wildwood and West Wildwood were not listed as participating municipalities.