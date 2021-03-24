COURT HOUSE - March 24: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 37 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,565 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,044 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 85-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 288 doses of the Covid vaccine March 23, for a total of 13,896 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 52,687 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New data on vaccination efforts in Cape May County show the progress being made. More than one in three people (36.3%) have received at least one dose, and 21.3% of people are fully vaccinated, according to the website covidactnow.org.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.