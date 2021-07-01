Stevenson Sworn in 6-30-21.jpg

John Stevenson, joined by members of his family June 30, is sworn in as North Wildwoods police chief.  

NORTH WILDWOOD - John Stevenson, a fourth-generation police officer, officially became North Wildwood’s new police chief June 30. 

Stevenson is the city's 13th police chief in its history. He’s replacing Matthew Gallagher, who retired effective July 1. Stevenson held multiple positions in the department since 1993, when he started as a special law enforcement officer, according to his biography provided by City Administrator Ronald Simone. He recently served as captain of operations, earning the title in 2013. 

Stevenson, originally from Philadelphia, graduated from Sacred Heart of Jesus School and St. John Neumann High School. He later attended Rutgers University. 

Stevenson has multiple jobs in community work in his resume, including being the Anglesea Irish Society's founder and past president. He also coached Wildwood Catholic basketball from 1993-1995. 

Stevenson and his wife, Maureen, have three sons, John, Michael and Gavin. 

