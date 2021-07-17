Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Susan Plaza officially became Wildwood's new chief financial officer July 14. Commissioners passed a resolution approving a three-year term for Plaza, which expires Dec. 31, 2024. 

Plaza replaces Jeanette Powers, who retired in March 2021. Powers held the role since 2000. 

Plaza previously worked as an accountant for the city. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments