WILDWOOD CREST – Commissioners put their thoughts on beach tags on the record, responding to a question from the public, at their March 31 meeting.
“I've always been a proponent of beach tags, especially last summer, because of what we saw with the pandemic and the $600 that people got. It was an awful summer down here,” Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould said. “We're used to quiet. We’re no liquor. We’re no smoking. Those are all drugs. I've always felt that we were missing out, not so much on the money, but it's just the residents. I think a lot of the residents prefer a beach tag.”
Commissioner David Thompson said he opposes beach tags and thinks more of the burden of supporting beach operations, like costly daily maintenance, lifeguards, insurance, and other related expenses, should be on the state.
“I've never really been a proponent of the beach fees. I’m more a proponent of less government, and it's just one more thing that government is charging us for. We pay enough everywhere, and I feel that we shouldn't have to pay to use the beach,” Thompson said.
“We’re going to have a problem if the other two communities (North Wildwood and Wildwood) do it, so we will have to see how negotiations go,” he added.
Mayor Don Cabrera said he believes all three commissioners agree the decision should be placed on the ballot, but talked about the increasing costs of labor and equipment to maintain the beach, and the possibility that tags could help offset that.
“As soon as you change the personality of the Wildwoods, I think you have to be careful,” Cabrera said, adding that ultimately it comes down to cost. “There are pros and cons on both sides. I like our beaches being free. However, I get the numbers side.”
Gould said discussions began with North Wildwood and Wildwood around the end of last summer.
“It might take a couple of years. You never know,” she added.