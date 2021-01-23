VILLAS – Most Lower Township Council meetings last less than an hour, and it seems the council members want to keep it that way after amending rules for public comment at their Jan. 20 meeting.
Members of the public have two opportunities to speak during meetings, held on the first and third Monday of every month (unless a holiday falls on a Monday) once to comment on the agenda items only and another to comment on any topic relating to municipal business or services.
Under the amended rules, comments are limited to three minutes per person but can be extended if the mayor allows. The change also allows speakers to be cut off if they become repetitive or stray off-topic.
Questions from the public are directed to Township Manager Michael Laffey or the appropriate municipal department during business hours. Council is not required to answer questions during public comment.
“Council meetings aren’t meant to be question-and-answer sessions. The appropriate township employee can answer a township-related question during regular business hours. We made these changes so that anybody who wants to address the council will be able to do so in a reasonable period of time,” said Mayor Frank Sippel.
Another rule change includes requiring any group that intends to speak on a specific issue choose a spokesperson to deliver comments. That person is also responsible for maintaining the order and decorum of the group.
One rule that hasn’t changed and applies to municipal officials and the public, said Sippel, is maintaining civil discourse.
“We will have respect for each other,” Sippel said.