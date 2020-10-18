Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – At its Oct. 14 meeting, Avalon Borough Council awarded a contract to a Verizon company for placement of a limited-range, small, cellular antenna system on the Dune Drive Municipal Tower. The action was termed a win for residents and visitors, as well as the borough, by Business Administrator Scott Wahl. 

The new antenna system promises to relieve some of the cellular data congestion in the business district, while also netting the borough over $1,000 a month in additional revenue. 

The move comes as Avalon is developing plans to implement fifth-generation cellular technology, which will depend less on fourth-generation centralized antennae on high towers and more on a wide distribution of small cell systems with limited but greatly enhanced broadcast range. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments