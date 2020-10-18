AVALON – At its Oct. 14 meeting, Avalon Borough Council awarded a contract to a Verizon company for placement of a limited-range, small, cellular antenna system on the Dune Drive Municipal Tower. The action was termed a win for residents and visitors, as well as the borough, by Business Administrator Scott Wahl.
The new antenna system promises to relieve some of the cellular data congestion in the business district, while also netting the borough over $1,000 a month in additional revenue.
The move comes as Avalon is developing plans to implement fifth-generation cellular technology, which will depend less on fourth-generation centralized antennae on high towers and more on a wide distribution of small cell systems with limited but greatly enhanced broadcast range.