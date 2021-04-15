To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,226 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,762 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 261 doses of the Covid vaccine April 14, for a total of 17,217 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 44,102 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 33,651 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
The last positive Covid test of a Cape May County long-term care facility resident took place March 25. That person came off the active case quarantine list on April 5, and since then, Cape May County has not had an active case in long-term care.
Covid vaccinations were prioritized for individuals in long-term care beginning in December. These recent numbers are encouraging because people who are over 65 years old are most at risk of serious medical issues if they contract the coronavirus.