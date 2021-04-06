TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy announced April 5 that all individuals aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a Covid vaccination April 19 – two weeks ahead of the state’s initial target of May 1.
According to a release, New Jersey’s phased vaccination rollout has successfully administered 4.7 million doses of vaccine to essential frontline workers, educators, high-risk groups, and other eligible adults who live, work or study in the state. With 1,796,798 adults already fully vaccinated, New Jersey is on track to meet Murphy’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million adults by June 30.
“Over the last several months, our administration has worked closely with our communities and federal partners to ensure an efficient, accessible, and equitable vaccination program,” stated Murphy. “Together, we have administered 4.7 million doses of vaccine and opened more than 750 vaccination sites across the state, with 98.7% of all New Jerseyans living within five miles of where they can receive a vaccine. With an expected increase in vaccine allocation from the federal government, coupled with our extensive network of vaccination distribution sites, we can confidently expand our eligibility to all individuals ages 16 and older who live, work, or study in New Jersey on April 19.”
“With increasing supply of vaccine from the federal government, New Jersey has been ramping up the pace of doses administered and adding points of dispensing across the state, allowing us to extend eligibility to all adults sooner than expected,” stated New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The department encourages residents to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity.”
For more information about current eligibility, statewide vaccination site locations, and to preregister for vaccination, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.
For more information on current CDC criteria for eligibility, please click here.