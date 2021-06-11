COURT HOUSE - Cape May County also continues to have a low rate of positive Covid tests, at 1.3%. The county has continued to average three new Covid cases per day over the past week.
According to a release, Cape May County has recorded 8,832 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,588 of those are now off quarantine.
The infection rate in Cape May County remains low once again this week. The rate of transmission (RT) is currently 0.74. The RT means that, on average, each individual who tests positive for Covid in Cape May County is infecting 0.74 other people. Therefore, it can be said that the number of cases in Cape May County is decreasing at this time.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,211 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 55,005 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 49,434 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has the second-highest Covid vaccination rate among all New Jersey counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 56% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. The County remains higher than the statewide average of 51%.
“New Covid cases are remaining low, and vaccinations are readily available throughout Cape May County,” stated Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We believe the summer ahead will be a great one in Cape May County because of all of the work everyone has done up to this point.”
Anyone interested in finding a site to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website allows an individual to search for a location to walk in within a specific mileage range of a zip code. The search results then provide available sites, minimum age at that location based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
The Cape May County Department of Health’s vaccine clinic is now located at the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants the vaccine can walk in. Also, to help those who can’t get in during work hours, the clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.