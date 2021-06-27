SIC DIGEST - Students Win Scholarship Tuition.jpg

Mayor Leonard Desiderio is shown inside City Hall June 22, with summer camp scholarship recipients, from left, Diana Fraga, Britany Fraga, Jose Fraga, Dylan Ramirez, Carlos Herrera and Danna Ramirez.   

SEA ISLE CITY – At Sea Isle City Council's June 22 meeting, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said he was “thrilled” to offer summer camp scholarships to a group of Sea Isle City students who won an essay contest on “why I love Sea Isle City in the summer.”  

In their submissions, students talked about the great times they had going to the beach, walking the promenade and having ice cream.  

According to a release, Jose Fraga, Diana Fraga, Carlos Herrera and Dylan Ramirez will improve their athletic prowess at Villanova Soccer Camp; Britany Fraga will explore her creative talents at Maverick Art Camp; Danna Ramirez will sharpen her test-taking skills while attending Advance Test Review SAT Camp; and Clare Capone will enhance her dribbling, shooting and passing skills at Casiello Basketball Camp. 

“These funds come from our food and holiday funding, and I can’t think of a better way to use them,” said Desiderio. Then, addressing the children, he said, “Please, study hard, become good citizens of Sea Isle, and in 50 years or so, when my last term as mayor is finished, I’m hoping to see you sitting with council members.” 

