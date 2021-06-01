CREST HAVEN - The men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice were honored May 31, Memorial Day, at the Cape May County Memorial Day Ceremony.
According to a release, the event was held at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans Cemetery. Cape May County returned to having an in-person ceremony this year, after doing it virtually last year due to Covid.
“It was tough on everyone to not be able to hold our ceremony on Memorial Day in person last year,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “It was great to see our community come out and honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
The speakers included Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton, Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st), and Capt. Sarah “Kathy” Felger, commanding officer, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN). Pierson served as the master of ceremonies.
“I know many people are reminded each Memorial Day about the sacrifice over centuries from our troops,” stated Desiderio. “It is something we can’t lose sight of. It is important to remember year-round why we have a free and amazing country.”
Cape May County has had a veteran’s cemetery since 1980, when the Board of Chosen Freeholders (as the governing body was called at that time) created the area to provide a final resting place for Cape May County resident wartime veterans and their spouses. It was named in honor of Thornton, in 2017.
“It always makes me proud to see our residents turn out year after year to respect those men and women who died protecting our country,” stated Thornton. “It means a lot to those of us who have served to see our community come out and remember.”