AVALON – Following a hydraulic sand fill, in 2019, Avalon’s north-end beaches held their own in 2020, requiring no sand borrowing to offset erosion.  

Business Administrator Scott Wahl Jan. 27 informed Avalon Borough Council that a back passing project would be necessary for 2021. The effort would probably involve moving 30,000 to 40,000 cubic yards of sand, according to Borough Engineer Thomas Thornton. The work would be done by the borough’s Public Works Department. 

Thornton told the council that the permits were in place, subject to required survey work “we would have to do anyway.” The back passing is likely to occur between mid-April and mid-May. Funding was added to the temporary budget.  

Wahl said information from Washington makes it probable that another federally sponsored hydraulic beach nourishment project would be funded for 2022. 

