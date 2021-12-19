blue star

Upper Township Committee, during its Dec. 13 meeting, joined American Legion representative William Eisele in presenting a Blue Star Banner for Maj. John Newman’s military service  to his parents, Jay Newman and Fran Newman. 

Jay Newman is Marmora's fire chief, as well as an incoming, and past, committee member. 

Maj. John Newman was recognized for his stellar military career, with multiple deployments overseas, including to Afghanistan. 

 

