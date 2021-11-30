NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio, during Sea Isle City Council's Nov. 23 meeting, provided insight into the two priorities driving the municipality’s capital spending plan: Flood mitigation and funding for a new community center that will be located on the site of the now-shuttered elementary school on Park Avenue at 45th Street.  

“Our plan allows us to assess progress to date on former priorities and set goals for the future. As always, we will engage the public in considerable review of our spending proposals,” stated Desiderio.  

The plan, in its entirety, was presented to the council and interested members of the public that afternoon. 

